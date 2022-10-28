‘Dawn of hope renewed’: Henry Cavill confirms return as Superman

Hollywood star Henry Cavill confirmed that he would reprise the role of superhero Superman in future DC Universe films.

Henry Cavill reprised his role as Superman/Clarke Kent in the recently released DC Universe film ‘Black Adam‘ with a cameo appearance.

He made the announcement by sharing a video on social media application Instagram. The clip saw him in the iconic Superman costume.

“A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends,” the caption of his social media post read. “The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

The ‘Man of Steel‘ star added, when he came for shooting, he chose to wear his trademark Superman costume as he was attached to it.

“I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit,” he said in a podcast. “It was incredibly important to me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again.”

Moreover, the star of the Netflix web show ‘The Witcher‘ revealed he had to take permission from its producers to work in the film without telling them about it as his appearance was “top secret”.

It is pertinent to mention that Henry Cavill has appeared as Superman in five DC Universe films ‘Man of Steel‘, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘, ‘Justice League‘, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘ and ‘Black Adam‘.

