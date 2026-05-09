KARACHI: In a broad daylight robbery on the Malir Bridge, armed muggers looted sacrificial animal traders during the peak Eid-ul-Adha season, ARY News reported.

The traders had travelled from Rahim Yar Khan to Karachi—the country’s largest business hub—to sell their livestock ahead of the festival.

According to police reports, three traders were leaving the Malir Bakra Mandi (cattle market) after completing their sales when they were targeted.

Six robbers riding three motorcycles intercepted the traders and snatched a staggering Rs 4.5 million in cash.

Police officials stated that they are currently acquiring CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Earlier, a shocking robbery incident in Karachi was caught on video after armed robbers looted a jeweller of cash and silver worth millions before fleeing the scene.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Karimabad area of Karachi, where three armed suspects intercepted a jeweller who was on his way to Bolton Market.

The robbers allegedly snatched Rs2.3 million in cash along with one kilogram of silver before escaping.

The entire incident was later recorded on a mobile phone, and the video has now surfaced online, highlighting the worsening street crime situation in Karachi.

The video shows the suspects approaching the victim on a moving motorcycle before one of them pulled out the bike’s key, forcing the vehicle to stop. Moments later, the armed men held the citizen at gunpoint and seized the helmet containing cash as well as a bag carrying silver.

Police officials confirmed that the robbers made off with Rs2.3 million and a one-kilogram silver bar during the robbery in Karachi.

Authorities said a case has been registered against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim, while further investigation into the incident is underway.