Daytona 500 victory: Tyler Reddick breaks silence on Michael Jordan rumors

Tyler Reddick has responded to online discussion surrounding Michael Jordan’s interaction with his six-year-old son after his Daytona 500 victory.

Followed by Reddick’s biggest win of his NASCAR career with a last-lap pass in Florida, attention shifted from the dramatic finish to a viral video featuring Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, celebrating in Victory Lane.

In the clip, Jordan appeared to reach towards Reddick’s son, Beau, during the celebrations. Some viewers expressed outrage and concern at Jordan touching the child inappropriately, while others suggested he was brushing ice from the child’s shirt amid sprayed drinks.

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith’s Sirius XM radio show days later, Reddick dismissed any suggestion of wrongdoing. He noted, “From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I’ve been here with 23XI, and I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this”.

Reflecting on the occasion, he added, “For me, it’s a huge moment; this is the biggest moment of my career. It’s a huge moment for my family and for his family”.

Reddick continued, “And I just put that off to the side and think about the look on Yvette’s face and the whole family and his whole group when they got to victory lane too, and just how happy everybody was celebrating together. So, that’s where I’m at with it”.

Reddick, while driving a Toyota for 23XI Racing, led only the final lap, becoming the 25th different driver to lead in the race, a Daytona 500 record. He and Jordan lifted the Harley J. Earl Trophy together.