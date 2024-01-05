DC Islamabad kicks off anti-polio drive targeting 400,000 children

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has inaugurated an extensive anti-polio campaign aiming to vaccinate 400,000 children under the age of five years.

Accompanied by a dedicated team, including Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officer and Assistant Commissioners, the Deputy Commissioner personally administered polio drops, setting a determined tone for the initiative, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum told on Friday.

The week long drive involves a comprehensive strategy to reach and every household and street in the federal capital.

The polio workers and teams are diligently going door-to-door, ensuring that no child is left without the vital vaccine to guarantee effective coverage, Assistant Commissioners will supervise the teams in their respective jurisdictions.

Highlighting the importance of the campaign, the DC emphasized the presence of positive polio cases in nearby areas.

With Islamabad being a hub of nationwide movement, he urged the citizens to exercise heightened caution.

The Deputy Commissioner’s call for vigilance underscores the need for a collective effort to maintain the capital’s polio-free status.

The DC urged the parents to ensure their children receive two doses of polio drops. The emphasis on the dual doses aligns with the global strategy to eradicate polio and underscores the community’s role in achieving a polio-free Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Memon’s proactive approach is mirrored in the coordinated efforts of the entire team, which includes Additional Deputy Commissioners, Magistrates, and various stakeholders. The campaign’s success hinges on this collaborative spirit and the effective supervision by Assistant Commissioners across different areas.

With the campaign set to continue until January 15, there is a palpable sense of determination to achieve the ambitious target. The Deputy Commissioner’s foresight and strategic planning are evident in the ongoing efforts to secure the health and well-being of children.

The collective dedication of the entire team, coupled with the public’s active participation, reinforces the vision of a polio-free Islamabad and a healthier Pakistan.