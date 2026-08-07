I watched Devadas Chandra, DC, in a semi packed theater in Kerala, as Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi joined hands to rewrite Devdas in an entirely different way.

Now as I write these lines, several other journalists/bloggers have reviewed this film and the movie overall got mixed reviews so here is my take which is also mixed for this is what I felt while watching DC (Devadas Chandra).

The action scenes is this movie make you go through sheer theatrical adrenaline as it is a raw action thriller that maintains the signature savage, violent streak of its director, yet injects a genuine emotional core.

Supported by Sun Pictures and enhanced by an outstanding score by Anirudh Ravichander, it’s a reimagining of the classic Devadas within the canvas of contemporary gangster action, not a rehash as director Arun Matheswaran sets up a brand new world of Robin Hood’s struggle against a corrupt establishment – fraught with exhilarating chases, bitter betrayals and the smouldering dynamic between the protagonists.

Devadas’s struggle

Devadas (Lokesh Kanagaraj) leads a rag-tag crew, which includes Devadas’s staunch supporters such as Arasu (Thalaivasal Vijay), Sebastian, Karuppu, and Kitty, when they find themselves outside the confines of law after a young boy’s father is killed at the hands of crooked cops.

Branded as extremists, they wage war against those who exploit ordinary folk, endearing them to the audiences right from the outset. High-speed cat-and-mouse chase The constant hunt by the authorities provides for an engaging chase. Amidst their escape, Devadas briefly encounters Parvathy (Sanjana Krishnamoorthy), and strikes a moment of pure human connect.

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Upon encountering Chandra (Wamiqa Gabbi), the energy of the film takes an extraordinary turn into what the director rightly terms, ‘Madness meets Madness.’

The High Point

The pre-interval action block takes centre-stage, bolstered by a breathtaking background score by Anirudh (‘Rage of Revenge’), this could undoubtedly lead to goosebumps in the theater. While it never quite wavers into tiresome excess, the latter half of DC does sustain the momentum with a blend of action sequences, shifts in allegiances, and well-timed moments that infuse substance into the incessant mayhem, and with its roughly 142 mins (2 hours 22 mins), neither does the runtime stretch the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj shines: Acting has never been his area of expertise, until now.

With naturally gifted body language and a compelling performance, he perfectly balances Devadas’s intense emotional core, his quiet, introspective nature and his physicality – not just the movements themselves, but the impact of the punches too feel authentic. Wamiqa Gabbi reigns supreme in ‘DC’: Wamiqa Gabbi is another strong point of ‘DC’. Playing Chandra, she comes forth with an inimitable mix of conviction, an indomitable spirit and a certain rebellion – her character is a strong-willed, confident woman unlike any other love interest in previous works, she slowly grows with ferocity and her climatic confrontation with Lokesh is the cherry on the cake.

Sanjana Krishnamoorthy proves effective in her limited presence, whereas the support cast including Kitty the actress’s fiery performance hold their own.

The technical crew excel

Anirudh’s background score is exceptionally engaging, amplifying the crucial junctures of the movie, and turning certain action-sequences into an elevated, almost perfect cinematic experience. The stunts choreography by PC Stunts is raw and effective; Mukesh’s Cinematography perfectly captures the essence of the universe – grim, brutal, yet striking, with effectively incorporated slow-motions that amplify the tension; finally, theediting crew keep the rhythm well… Writers Arun Ranjan, Franklin Jacob manage to provide a narrative with a coherent motive and emotional arc while sustaining the film’s brutal approach throughout. Overall: DC is stylish yet uncompromising, and brutal, hard-hitting, with clear intentions of entertaining mature audiences for all the theatre-centric action and unapologetic brutality that you’ve craved. You don’t dumb down an R-rated film into a PG.

Powerful lead performances (especially Wamiqa’s strong turn and Lokesh’s natural act), stupendous music, and the intoxicating mixture of madness and meaning make ‘DC’ an immersive big-screen experience.

If you’re yearning for high-octane action that carries the essence of literary origins and keeps the madness intact, this is worth a trip to the theatres.