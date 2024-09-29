DC Studios developing ‘Batman’ villains Bane, Deathstroke movie

DC Studios is reportedly working to develop a movie involving “Batman” villains Bane from “The Dark Knight Rises” and Deathstroke.

The development comes as “Joker: Folie a Deux,” costarring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, is set for its theatrical release on October 2 and its US release on October 4.

Filmmaker James Gunn and Peter Safran-led DC Studios is developing a script from Matthew Orton for the movie that will see Bane and Deathstroke from the comic book join hands for a movie, The Hollywood Reporter quoted a source as saying.

It is worth mentioning here that Bane was recently added to Batman’s villains lineup, with writer Chuck Dixon and artist Graham Nolan creating him in the early 1990s.

As per the story, the character was raised in a prison on a fictional Caribbean isle where he learned the ways of criminals.

The character gained fame following his storyline titled “Knightfall,” in which he brutally broke Batman’s back.

Bane was portrayed by Hollywood star Tom Hardy in the final installment of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’

On the other hand, Deathstroke had his introduction in 1980 as super villain for the “Teen Titans.” The character later came face to face with Batman and the Justice League.

The character has featured DC Studios video games and animated fare as Esai Morales played the character in the “Titans” series, while Hollywood actor Joe Manganiello cameoed as the character in some of Zack Snyder’s DC movies.

It is pertinent to mention that DC and Warner Bros. have tasted immense success with their villain movies, the most prominent of which is “Joker.”

American director Todd Phillips’ 2019 iteration of ‘Joker’ received high praise with 11 Oscar nominations along with two wins, including a best actor award for Joaquin Phoenix.

A sequel to the movie titled, ‘Joker: Folie a Deux,’ featuring Lady Gaga with Joaquin Phoenix, has its international theatrical release on October 2 and its US release on October 4.