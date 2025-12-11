DC unveils first Milly Alcock’s Supergirl poster with rebellious tagline

Milly Alcock’s Supergirl is here to shake up the DCU!

On Wednesday, December 10, Director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn released the first poster for the upcoming movie Supergirl along with the release date.

The poster features Milly as Kara Zor-El where she could be seen wearing Supergirl suit paired with a long coat and sunglasses, set against the classic Superman “S” shield.

In the striking poster, the actress was seen in a laid-back pose, alongside a short, irreverent tagline that reads, “Truth. Justice. Whatever.”

“Truth. Justice. Whatever. #Supergirl lands in theaters and @IMAX June 26,” the caption reads.

DC Studios followed up with the official announcement, confirming that the first Supergirl trailer will premiere tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supergirl Official (@supergirl)

The poster sent fans into a frenzy as they rushed to the comment section to express their excitement and anticipation for the project.

“Oh. She is going to be FUN,” one wrote.

While another added, “Gotta mentally prepare for peak incoming.”

“The target is us boys,” a third joked.

Based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s acclaimed comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the film promises a grittier, more cosmic take on the character.

Supergirl – which is directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira – is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.