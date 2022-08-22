DCs seek deferral of Sindh LG Polls 2nd Phase

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioners of Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts have requested to the election commission for delay in the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

DC Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts in their letters to the election commission have pleaded for deferral of the 2nd phase of the LG Polls in their districts for 45 and 60 days respectively.

The next phase of local government elections in the province has been scheduled on August 28 .

“District Jamshoro facing heavy rainfall and flooding since July 05,” DC Jamshoro wrote. “It is an extra-ordinary situation. Most areas of the district have drowned in water,” the letter read. “The local government elections should be deferred for 45 days”.

“It is impossible to hold elections and providing election material,” DCs said. “The people affected in the rainfall being kept at schools selected for polling stations,” DCs wrote.

” The Relief Department has declared Tando Allahyar as calamity-hit district,” DC Tando Allahyar wrote while requesting the ECP to defer the polls in district for 60 days.

The second phase of local government elections in Sindh appeared to be hanging in the balance as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned a report from the Met Office regarding the upcoming monsoon spell.

The ECP has asked Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) to share fresh monsoon spell report with the election body. The ECP has also summoned a report from DCs and Commissioners of Karachi and Hyderabad regarding the situation in rain-affected areas.

The ECP said that it will issue a final report regarding organization of LG polls in Sindh after August 24.

The PMD has predicted another spell of rains due to another low-pressure area (LPA) approaching Sindh from August 23. Due to this weather system, monsoon currents will go through upper and southern parts of the country.

Comments