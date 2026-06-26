De Silva century rescues Sri Lanka in first Test

Dhananjaya de Silva’s assured 13th Test hundred anchored a determined Sri Lankan batting effort with the visitors dismissed for 308 just before the close of the first day of the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

John Campbell negotiated a maiden over from Asitha Fernando before the close of play and will resume with opening partner Brandon King on the second morning.

Leading his team into their first taste of the traditional format of the game for exactly one year, de Silva’s stroke-filled 120 off 168 balls with 17 fours held the innings together after they were in early trouble on a seamer-friendly surface having been put in to bat.

He came to the crease on a steamy morning with the new ball darting around and Sri Lanka stumbling at 42 for three after veteran Kemar Roach and returning pacer Alzarri Joseph caused early damage to the tourists’ innings.

De Silva found resolute support in the shape of Dinesh Chandimal, the former captain contributing an attractive 54 and playing an important role in a stabilising fourth-wicket partnership of 68.

By then the elegant right-hander was in full flow and after Shamar Joseph claimed two wickets in quick succession, de Silva engaged in an even more productive stand with Sonal Dinusha.

The left-hander, in just his second Test, showed impressive maturity by contributing 43 to a 99-run sixth-wicket stand before he was leg before to Roach in the final session.

“It was a wonderful century from the captain,” said Dinusha.

“He has maturity and a lot of experience so he executed really well.”

Roach, who started the day by removing the dangerous Pathum Nissanka to a catch at short-leg in the first over, had final figures of two for 32, just four wickets away from becoming only the fifth West Indian to reach the plateau of 300 Test wickets.

Resolve

As much as the Sri Lankans’ showed impressive resolve after slipping to 110 for five just after lunch, the West Indies didn’t help their cause with inconsistent bowling while wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva, back in the team after an absence of 18 months, endured a nightmarish return in putting down three chances, the last two relatively straightforward.

One of the men who occupied the role behind the stumps in his absence, Shai Hope, was ruled out of the match just before the start of play with a strained left shoulder suffered in training two days earlier, allowing left-handed batsman Amir Jangoo to also make a Test return.

De Silva’s excellent innings was ended by seam bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves via a leading edge. Greaves added two more victims as the innings subsided to finish with his best Test innings figures of three for 39.

While he would have been disappointed at not being able to carry though to the end of the day, the Sri Lankan captain must take immense satisfaction from the resolve he was able to inspire in his team as they familiarise themselves with Test cricket again.

“To get 300-plus in these conditions, I think it’s a good effort,” Dinusha added. “If we can bowl consistently well in good areas tomorrow we will have a good chance.”

Given its seamer-friendly nature through the preceding regional first-class tournament, West Indies put most of their eggs in the fast bowling basket. In contrast, Sri Lanka opted for a more balanced attack with three seamers supported by two spin bowling all-rounders.

It is a decision that may pay dividends later on in the match, especially thanks to their captain’s effort on day one.