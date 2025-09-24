De Zerbi savours win over PSG but says Marseille must focus on next gam

Olympique de Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi described his side’s 1-0 win over Paris St Germain on Monday as one of the best days since his arrival at the club, but said they must keep building momentum if they are to become a great team.

Nayef Aguerd’s early header proved decisive at the Stade Velodrome as Marseille secured their first home league win over their bitter rivals since 2011.

PSG claimed their fourth straight title last season and a record-extending 13th overall, while Marseille finished as runners-up.

“It’s one of the best days since I arrived. I came here for the Velodrome and to beat PSG, the team that represents power, that has been winning without rival for years, which I don’t accept in my philosophy,” De Zerbi told reporters.

“But we haven’t done anything yet: the most important thing is Friday in Strasbourg, to take another step towards the goal of building a great team.”

De Zerbi, who left Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the 2023-24 season after a successful two-year spell, was sent off in stoppage time shortly before his side secured the win.

Marseille climbed to sixth place with nine points, three behind PSG, who trail leaders Monaco on goals scored.