Woman’s body found in drum in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: A lifeless body of a woman was found in a drum, which was dumped on a vacant plot in Karachi’s Defense Phase 7 area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the residents of the area reported the dead body to Karachi’s Defense Police Station, where the police took custody of the body and shifted it to the hospital for legal proceedings.

The spokesperson of the South police stated that the dead body has not been identified yet as the dead body is 3-4 days old, meanwhile, the investigation into the case has been initiated.

Back in 2019, the death of a woman at a government hospital in Karachi’s Korangi area took a new turn on Saturday when the police said she was murdered after being subjected to sexual abuse.

Citing the victim woman’s autopsy report, the Korangi police confirmed she was administered a poisonous injection after being subjected to sexual assault at the hospital located in Korangi No.5.

A suspect identified as Shahzeb – a compounder at the medical facility – has been taken into custody after registration of an FIR against of the incident at Awami Colony Police Station.