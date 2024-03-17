Dead chicken meat being used in Shawarma

LAHORE: In a shocking development, it was revealed that dead chicken meat is being used in food items, particularly in Shawarma in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News Programme Sham-e-Ramzan, Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Asim Javed said that 80 Kilograms of expired meat had been seized from a market in Lahore during the operations in the last two days.

“Today (Sunday), 2500 Kg of expired meat has also been seized in a joint operation by the Punjab Food Authority and Food Department from a famous meat market located near Mughulpura,” Muhammad Asim Javed said.

The director general of the Punjab Food Authority described it as a serious problem in Lahore and stated that both dead animal meat and the one that reached its full expiration date have been confiscated.

He claimed that during the first Ramadan, the Punjab Food Authority found and confiscated 1,000 kg of beef taken from dead animals.

Muhammad Asim Javed said that the Punjab Food Authority carried out 1800 raids over the previous two months, seizing about 20,000 kg of expired or dead chicken meat.

The Punjab Food Authority Director General further stated that in the previous two and a half months, 70,000 kg of expired or dead animals’ meat had been seized.

He said that meat safety teams comprising veterinary doctors and food safety officers conduct operations and surveys in the markets regularly to ensure the provision of hygienic meat to the citizens.