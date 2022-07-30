Dead cockroach found in fried rice at shopping mall’s food court

A dead cockroach was allegedly found in fried rice at the food court of a shopping mall in India, on the other hand, the restaurant staff called it a piece of onion.

The incident was reported in India’s Chandigarh city at the food court of Nexus Elante Mall on Friday.

The customer namely Anil Kumar told the local media that he ordered fried rice from a Chinese food outlet, ‘Ni Hao’ at the shopping mall’s food court where he found a dead cockroach.

He alleged that the restaurant’s staff called it a piece of onion when he showed the cockroach in the meal to them.

Kumar claimed he complained to the police but they said action would be taken only after the result of the food samples arrive. In his complaint to the police, Kumar demanded action against the restaurant and mall management.

The incident was reported around a month after a lizard was found in a plate of chholey bathure ordered from a famous eatery at the same mall, according to local media report.

The mall’s spokesperson said that the administration will conduct a food safety audit in the food court besides taking punitive action.

