The Nationality Investigation Department in Kuwait has uncovered a decades-old citizenship fraud case in which a man allegedly assumed the identity of a citizen who had died more than 17 years earlier, allowing him to live under a false identity for decades and register a family in the deceased man’s name.

The case came to light after the Nationality Investigation Department received a confidential tip, prompting an investigation into the identity records.

According to informed security sources, the original citizen of Kuwait was born in 1940 and died on April 26, 1970, at the age of 30. However, years after his death, another person allegedly assumed his identity and obtained a Kuwaiti civil ID number under his name in 1987.

Investigators believe the fraud was made possible due to the absence of full electronic data integration between government departments at the time, particularly between the Nationality Department and the Births and Deaths Registry Child Care.

Investigators found that although official records showed the original citizen had died in 1970, another person had continued using his identity, holding Kuwaiti documents and registering children under the deceased man’s name.

The Births and Deaths Department confirmed that the original identity holder had died decades earlier. Authorities subsequently located and arrested the suspect.

During questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed that he held another Gulf nationality and disclosed his real name and date of birth.

Authorities also found a driver’s license issued by his Gulf country, containing his actual identity, age, and nationality. Arabs & Middle Easterners

The suspect had claimed an official Kuwaiti age matching the deceased man, making him appear to have been born in 1940.

However, forensic and medical experts conducted an age assessment examination, which found that his physical age did not match the official records.

The results supported investigators’ findings that the man was actually born in 1960, meaning he was around 66 years old, not the 86 years recorded under the stolen Kuwaiti identity.

Authorities said the medical assessment made it impossible for him to have been born in 1940, confirming the major inconsistencies in his citizenship file.

Investigators relied on four major pieces of evidence: The official death certificate proving the real Kuwaiti citizen had died in 1970. The forensic age assessment showing the suspect’s physical age did not match his claimed identity. The Gulf identification documents revealing his true nationality and identity. Records linked to his children, which matched the same Gulf identity found on his foreign driver’s license.

Following the investigation, the case was referred to the Public Prosecution on charges related to citizenship forgery.

The Higher Committee for Citizenship Investigation decided to revoke the Kuwaiti citizenship of the suspect and all 20 of his dependents.

With the introduction of the civil ID system in 1986, Kuwait began gradually linking government databases, allowing authorities years later to uncover cases where identities continued to exist despite the official deaths of their original holders.

The investigation remains under legal review, with authorities continuing to examine the full file, while noting that no DNA testing was conducted in this case so far.