“Dead” man found alive from morgue after seven hours

A man from the Uttar Pradesh state of India, who was declared dead, was found alive from a morgue after seven hours.

The report by foreign news agency reported that police was informed of a 40-year-old person who “died” in a road accident in Moradabad city. It was mentioned that he got hit by a motorcycle when going to buy some milk.

His family members took him to three separate hospitals but all of them declared him dead. His body was then shifted to a morgue.

The relatives agreed to an autopsy and police went there for getting it done. However, they came to know that Shrikesh was in fact breathing. They informed the medical experts about what took place.

The staff did a thorough investigation and were baffled to know that he was alive.

The 40-year-old was readmitted to the hospital for treatment.

Shrikesh’s family members were overjoyed when coming to know what took place. It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in India.

A 20-year-old man Mohammad Furqan, who was declared dead by a private hospital in the Indian city of Lucknow, came back to life when his body was about to be buried.

The reports mentioned that the man was admitted to a private hospital after an accident. He was declared dead on Monday and his body was about to be buried — just when some of the family members noticed movement.

Mourning was stopped immediately and a bewildered family rushed Mohammad Furqan to hospital where he has been put on a ventilator.

