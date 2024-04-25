‘Dead Son’ helps police arrest diamond thief

A clue regarding the dead son of a thief led the police to arrest him six years after stealing expensive diamonds.

The suspect, a gems dealer, had allegedly got diamonds worth INR2.6 million from a firm in Bandra six years ago, an Indian media outlet reported.

Police arrested the man from Uttar Pradesh after a tip-off that the wanted man’s son had been electrocuted recently.

According to the report, police had spied on the suspect and obtained information about him for three months while disguised as hawkers in Gorakhpur.

The suspect had taken precious stones worth INR2.6 million from a firm in 2018. As per an agreement, he was required to pay sale proceeds before 70 days or return the stones.

After the deadline, the firm tried to reach out to him to complete his end of the bargain and pay the price for the stones or return them.

However, they could not reach the alleged thief as his phone was switched off.

Additionally, his employer informed the firm that the suspect had quit the job while they were also told that he had vacated his residence.

The firm then lodged a complaint at a police station in Bandra 2018, however, the police closed the case as it could not be solved.

Later, a court transferred the case to the crime branch which got into touch with a witness informing them that the suspect was living in Uttar Pradesh and that his son was dead due to electrocution.

Consequently, police found out that the man was named Bholaprasad Kisanlal Verma and had recently lost a son.

He was found in Gorakhpur and arrested while investigations were underway to apprehend his accomplice, Premal Babulal Shah.