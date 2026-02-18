Deadloch season 2 expands cast and setting in new trailer reveal

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for Deadloch season 2, teasing a return packed with crocodiles, murder and a new mystery.

The second instalment of the crime-comedy series is set to premiere globally on March 20, nearly two years after the show’s debut built an international following.

The upcoming chapter shifts away from the gloomy Tasmanian setting that defined the original story. Deadloch season 2 relocates the investigation to Darwin in Australia’s far north, where the heat, humidity and wildlife reshape the atmosphere around the case. The trailer makes it clear that the environment itself becomes part of the tension, with crocodile country forming the backdrop to a fresh homicide inquiry.

This time, detectives Eddie and Dulcie are drawn into the killing of someone from Eddie’s past. The plot centres on navigating unfamiliar terrain and unpredictable locals while pursuing answers. Early footage suggests Deadloch season 2 leans heavily into the mix of crime, absurdity and regional character that helped the series gain traction in the first place.

Several returning performers reprise their roles as the story follows Eddie back home. Alongside them, a sizeable group of new cast members joins the production, expanding the ensemble and signalling a broader scope for Deadloch season 2. The shift in location and characters points to a more outward-looking narrative rather than a repeat of earlier beats.

Behind the camera, the creative leadership remains largely unchanged, with the original creators continuing to steer the project and oversee production. That continuity appears aimed at preserving the show’s tone as Deadloch season 2 builds on its earlier recognition, which included multiple television awards and international nominations.

With the trailer now in circulation, the focus turns to release day. For the streaming platform, Deadloch season 2 marks the continuation of a proven title — and judging by the early preview, crocodiles, crime scenes and mystery-driven storytelling remain firmly at the centre of its return.