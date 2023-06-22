33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Advertisement -

Deadlock on external financing remains between Pakistan, IMF

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are facing challenges in reviving a loan program, leading to conflicts between the IMF and the Ministry of Finance, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources revealed that the plan to bridge the external financing gap included the funds received from the donor conference held in Geneva.

The conference aimed to gather support and contributions for Pakistan’s financial needs. As part of the plan, the IMF was given a target to secure $500 million by June through the Geneva Donor Conference.

READ: In last-ditch effort, PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF MD in Paris

However, efforts to obtain funds for the Ministry of Planning and Treasury have been met with obstacles. The Ministry has struggled to make progress on contracts and agreements under the Donor Conference, which has further hindered the financing process.

Sources from the Ministry of Finance report that, only $150 million has been received through the Geneva Donor Conference, falling short of the expected amount. This has led to dissatisfaction on the part of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has expressed concerns over the lack of financial support obtained through the conference.

Despite these challenges, the funds received under the Donor Conference will be allocated towards crucial recovery and rehabilitation projects in areas affected by floods. The aim is to address the needs of these communities and support their restoration efforts.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.