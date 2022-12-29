Deadlock persists as NA speaker insists PTI MPs appear in person

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday met National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in his chamber to discuss verification of resignations of the party lawmakers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The delegation was headed by former NA speaker Asad Qaiser while other PTI leaders include Qasim Soori, Amir Dogar, Amjad Niazi and Faheem Khan.

The speaker and the delegation discussed the matter related to the resignations of PTI MNAs in detail.

سپیکر راجہ پرویز اشرف سے ملاقات کے لیے پی ٹی آئی کے وفد کی سابق سپیکر اسد قیصر کی سربراہی میں پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس آمد، ملاقات میں پی ٹی آئی کے قومی اسمبلی سے استعفوں کے معاملے پر تبادلہ خیال۔ pic.twitter.com/KR9o8Phf8P — National Assembly of 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) December 29, 2022

Speaking to the delegation, the NA speaker said that dialogues are the only solution in a parliamentary democracy, adding that the decision on the resignations will be made as per the Constitution and rules of the assembly.

However, he reiterated that every party MNA has to personally confirm his resignation.

The meeting comes after PTI’s Chief Whip Amir Dogar yesterday contacted the NA speaker, requesting him to meet the PTI delegation.

The National Assembly Sunday announced a clear policy regarding the confirmation of resignations of the PTI members, according to which, every party MNA had to personally confirm his resignation.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI announced mass resignations from the lower house of parliament on April 11, a day after the ouster of then prime minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence.

On July 28, the speaker accepted the resignations of only 11 PTI lawmakers. The PTI challenged the move in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in August but court dismissed the petition.

Comments