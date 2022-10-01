Deadlock persists as talks between govt, farmers yield no result

ISLAMABAD: The deadlock between the government and the protesting farmers continued as another round of talks ended without any results, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, no major breakthrough was made during the third round of talks between a delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Talking to journalists, representatives of Kisan Ittehad said that the interior minister adopted a threatening attitude during the negotiations. The farmers claimed that the deliberations were halted as the government refused to accept their demands.

The farmers noted that they were not afraid of the threats from Rana Sanaullah. “We will not vote for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) under any circumstances,” they added.

The Kissan Ittehad has vowed to continue the protest till the fulfilment of demands, warning of marching towards the red zone.

Meanwhile, sources told ARY News that the federal government has ordered police to remain alert amid protest by the farmers. Action would be taken against the demonstrators if they march towards D-Chowk, they added.

Sources further said that the contingent of police and rangers posted in Blue Area were also ordered to remain alert.

It is pertinent to mention here that the protest of farmers in Islamabad, who have gathered under the umbrella of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, has entered fourth day.

The farmers were demanding the restoration of the previous tubewell electricity tariff of Rs5.3 per unit and abolishing all taxes and adjustments.

The demonstrators demanded an end to the black marketing of fertilisers and reduction of urea rate. They also demanded that agriculture should be given the status of industry.

