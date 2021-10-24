Deadlock persists in Balochistan ahead of vote on no-trust move tomorrow

QUETTA: A deadlock persists between Chief Minister Jam Kamal and his opponents ahead of the voting scheduled on the no-confidence motion against the CM on Monday, ARY News reported.

Jam Kamal and estranged members of his Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) adamant to show any flexibility over the resignation of the CM and the no-trust motion.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and federal minister Pervaiz Khattak, who had reached Quetta to seek a solution of the situation, are staying in the provincial capital and expected to hold meetings with both sides to resolve the matter, sources said.

According to sources, the estranged group have required numbers for approval of the no-confidence against the CM Jam Kamal in Balochistan Assembly with support from JUI, BNP and the Pashtunkhwa MAP.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal in a tweet today has expressed gratitude to allied parties for their confidence. “I have given my mandate to the BAP members and the allies. What they will decide in this scenario will be better decision,” the CM said. “I am ready to sit in the opposition if the PDM will form a government with the disgruntled members,” he said.

“Those hungry for power and greed should enjoy their temptation. The PDM, estranged BAP members and the mafias will be responsible for any loss to the province,” Jam Kamal stated.

Parliamentary leader of BNP-Awami, Asadullah Baloch, in his statement said that Chief Minister Jam Kamal has lost his majority. He should accept defeat and step down,” he said.

“We have support of 40 members of the assembly, and will prove this in the assembly session tomorrow,” Asadullah Baloch said.

Yesterday Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal had dispelled rumours regarding his resignation as a meeting between him, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani held.

Announcing a rebuttal, Jam Kamal took to Twitter and said: “I have not resigned and such rumors may not spread.”

According to sources privy to the matter, Sadiq Sanjrani and Pervez Khattak were at the Chief Minister House in Quetta for hours and had a meeting with the incumbent chief minister.

A session of the Balochistan Assembly has been summoned on October 25 (tomorrow) for voting on a no-confidence motion tabled against CM Jam Kamal Alyani by disgruntled lawmakers.

