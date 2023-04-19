Deadlocked AJK legislature fails to elect PM for 5th day

MUZAFFARABAD: A deadlock persists over the election of the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as the regional assembly session adjourned on the fifth day again without proceedings, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The united opposition has devised a strategy in a joint session and decided to give tough time to the ruling party, sources said.

The opposition yesterday vehemently opposed and protested adjournment of the Legislative Assembly’s session without proceeding on the agenda.

The AJK assembly yesterday adjourned fourth time without any proceedings to elect new prime minister of the region following disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the high court in a contempt case.

The session on Monday was adjourned to meet at 2pm on Tuesday but the House resumed its sitting at 8:00 pm only to be adjourned by the deputy speaker, who was in the chair, soon after recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat.

The assembly session has been requisitioned by the opposition after disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the AJK High Court on April 11 over accusing the judiciary of hindering his government’s functioning and interfering in the executive’s domain through stay orders.

Under the Azad Jammu and Kashmir constitution, when the office of prime minister falls vacant during the in-session House, the legislature shall proceed to elect new leader of the house forthwith setting aside the routine agenda.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualification

The full court of the AJK High Court disqualified Prime Minister Tanvir Ilyas in a contempt of court case.

The court had summoned the PM in a contempt notice over his speech at a public meeting criticizing stay orders and said the practice was affecting performance of his government.

The bench also sentenced the regional prime minister till rising the court.

