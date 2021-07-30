Deadly wildfires in Turkey: PM says Pakistan stands ready to offer any help

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan stands ready to offer any help that the Turkish government and people may need at a difficult time, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a Twitter message, PM Imran Khan said, “We stand with the govt & people of Turkey & share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy. Pakistan stands ready to offer any help that the Turkish govt & people may need at this difficult time.”

We stand with the govt & people of Turkey & share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy. Pakistan stands ready to offer any help that the Turkish govt & people may need at this difficult time. https://t.co/cb30nZiZjo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 30, 2021

Blazes that erupted Wednesday to the east of tourist hotspot Antalya on Turkey’s scenic southern shores have officially killed four people and injured nearly 200, according to the reports.

Turkish firefighters made progress Friday containing deadly wildfires that forced the evacuation of entire villages and Mediterranean coast hotels already reeling from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

But they have also threatened to scare off tourists who had only just started to return to Turkey in what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had hoped would be a boon for the developing country’s fragile economy.

The soaring flames turned summer skies blood orange over luxury hotels and villages dotting rolling hills that have been parched by another dry summer.

The government said 57 of the 71 fires had been contained or entirely put out by Friday.

Turkey’s regional allies Ukraine and Azerbaijan also announced they were sending planes and other help.