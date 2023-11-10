Deadpool 3 will be only Disney’s MCU movie to release in 2024

Deadpool 3 is set to be the only Disney Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to be released in 2024 after Disney confirmed the reshuffle of its upcoming film release dates.

The MCU films Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts which were previously announced to release in July and December 2024, respectively, have been pushed into 2025.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3’s release date just postponed from May 3 to July 26, 2024, and remain the only MCU film to be released next year.

In addition, Blade which was initially planned for Feb 14, 2025, has been postponed to Nov 07, 2025, meanwhile, the two untitled MCU films, which were aligned with the new dates for Thunderbolts and Blade have been removed from the calendar.

However, there are four MCU films scheduled to be released in 2025, Fantastic Four remains slated to arrive on May 2, 2025.

Addressing the concerns related to the delay, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy conceded that the movie’s planned May 2024 was indeed at risk in October due to the actor strike. With the strike over, the Deadpool 3 star, Ryan Reynolds has shared a first look at Dogpool as production gets set to resume.