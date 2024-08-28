‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ deleted scene hints at Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’ movie

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Channing Tatum‘s Gambit survived in the final battle of “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Taking to Instagram, Reynolds shared a deleted scene showing the character from behind, walking in the middle of a few of Cassandra Nova’s henchmen on the floor.

The video clip shows him turning around and grinning at the end of the clip.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fight in the void saw Channing Tatum’s Gambit fighting alongside Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Wesley Snipes’ Blade and Dafne Keen’s Laura/X-23.

At the end of the movie, it was not clear whether any of the characters survived the fight, however, Ryan Reynolds seemed to have confirmed that Gambit made it out alive.

While Marvel has not officially announced any other Gambit projects, the fact that Tatum’s character makes it out of “Deadpool 3” alive means he could get a stand-alone film in the future or appear in another Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

It is worth mentioning here that the Hollywood star was set to portray the character in a stand-alone film that was cancelled after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox.

Following the release of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, Ryan Reynolds heaped praise oo Channing Tatum for his cameo role in the box-office hit.

“Gambit is a guy Chan was born to play,” the “Free Guy” star wrote. “His story is similar to mine in that he spent a decade trying to put the most comic-accurate version of Gambit on the big screen. Remy LeBeau is grafted to his soul and needs to come out and deal. And Gambit found his author in Chan. He’s one of the coolest, smartest characters in Comics and still largely unexplored.”