‘Absolute blast’ to ‘mediocre best’: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ draws mixed first reactions

Marvel’s latest superhero film, ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has opened to polarizing reviews from critics and the guest audience of the world premiere.

The much-awaited world premiere of the superhero threequel, helmed by Shawn Levy, was held in New York City on Monday night, attended by film critics and a guest audience. The attendees turned to social media with the initial reviews of the title, ranging from ‘mediocre best’ to ‘absolute blast’.

With only good words to say for the latest Marvel offering, an X user wrote, “Deadpool & Wolverine is as exciting as you’re expecting it to be. It manages to have the same tone as the previous films with super funny jokes and a story that will have you laughing and crying. Hugh Jackman delivers one of his best performances as Wolverine and the film is packed with great surprises that thankfully don’t affect the course of the story.”

In another positive review, one more wrote, “Just watched Deadpool & Wolverine and it was Marvel’s f***ing love letter to comics and the characters in it, from start to finish! HAD AN ABSOLUTE BLAST!!! Trust me, go in blind. DON’T SPOIL YOURSELF. The trailer gave us nothing.”

“It goes without saying that Deadpool & Wolverine absolutely KILLS it! Ryan and Hugh brought their all into it, the R-rated action is still as gory as ever, and the cameos, when present, felt like they mostly fit well enough the story. Yep, BIGGER implications are coming,” a third user reviewed.

Someone even crowned the title as the ‘funniest MCU movie to date’.

However, with all that hype, some of the viewers were left not impressed at all, as one wrote, “It’s honestly so bad i was in disbelief.”

“Love it when a marvel movie drops to ‘MASTERPIECE’ posts and then anybody not obsessed with the MCU’s success collectively agrees it’s mediocre at best,” one more penned.

Reviewers didn’t even hold back, dubbing the film all from ‘an eyesore from beginning to end’ and ‘one of the worst made movies of the year’.

Apart from the lead stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in titular roles, director Shawn Levy’s superhero film also features Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.

After being delayed from the previous release slates of September and November last year, and then on May 3, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 26.