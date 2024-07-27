‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is ‘overhyped, overrated’

Marvel’s R-rated movie, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is either a hit among the loyal fanbase of superhero films or dubbed overhyped by cine-goers heading with exceeding expectations with the two A-list stars, there is absolutely no in-between.

The fans who walked into the theatres simply to enjoy the film for what it is, with the best of Deadpool and the best of Wolverine, and the unmatchable bromance and chemistry of Jackman and Reynolds, without the massive expectations of a Marvel blockbuster from the superhero title, enjoyed the meta-commentary to the fullest.

However, the negative criticism echoed a similar sentiment of most moviegoers, that the ‘Deadpool’ threequel is a ‘CGI-filled, overhyped and overrated movie, with cameo-infested plot’.

In one of the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ reviews on X, an initial viewer of the film wrote, “Overrated nothing else, they shouldn’t reveal everything in trailer,” while another simply dubbed the title, “Overhyped.”

“Hated it. Already knew I wasn’t going to find it funny at all, so was kinda destined to fail for me, but it was pretty bad even aside from that. Terrible structure. Nothing was built up well. Cool easter eggs & references. Some ok, mostly 0-stakes action,” one more blunt review read on the social site. “OVERRATED, OVERHYPED!”

In their mixed reactions, some termed it a ‘great movie, but with several plot holes’, whereas, someone maintained, “If u take it as a fun movie with great action and humour its good. If u expecting something avengers level than avg.”

Nonetheless, the Shawn Levy directorial opened to a staggering $180M+ at the worldwide Box Office, on Friday, setting a record of the biggest opening for an R-rated movie.