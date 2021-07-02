Deaf-mute girl allegedly raped by neighbour in Ahmedpur Sharqia

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA: A 14-year-old deaf-mute girl has allegedly been raped by a neighbour in Ahmedpur Sharqia city in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district, ARY News reported on Friday.

The victim’s mother alleged that the neighbour raped her daughter when she went out to a shop. She alleged that the neighbour named Husnain raped her daughter after forcibly taking her to his home.

She added that the accused managed to flee from the scene when people start gathering there following her daughter called for help. A case was registered at the local police station, however, the accused is still at large for two days, she said.

The family demanded the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to provide justice to the girl.

READ: DIFFERENTLY-ABLED GIRL RAPED IN PUNJAB’S CHINIOT

Earlier in May, it was reported that a mentally challenged girl had been subjected to rape in Lahore for two months by her two relatives.

According to police, the 13-year-old mentally challenged girl had been raped in the Nawankot area of Lahore by two suspects.

“Two suspects Shah Mir and Ali Sajid subjected her to rape for two months,” the police had said adding that it emerged when the victim was taken to a hospital over the deterioration of her health condition, where the doctor found that she was pregnant.

Police added that both the suspects are close relatives of the girl and are currently investigated besides undergoing medical examination.