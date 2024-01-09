Deaf-mute old man in China got stuck in an elevator

A video captured the incident of a 60-year-old deaf-mute man being stuck in an elevator in Changde, China, went viral on the internet.

The CCTV footage of the incident revealed that a man was carrying water with his family, he took the elevator for the first time and was unaware that his family had blocked the door with a box of water to prevent it from closing.

He can be seen moving the water away from the door and entering the elevator, causing the door to shut and leaving him stuck inside.





Originally this was a normal thing, but due to the fear of unknown things, the old man could not understand why the elevator door suddenly closed and in panic, the old man forcefully opened the elevator door with his bare hands.

Due to the forceful opening of the elevator door, the automatic protection system was immediately activated, causing the elevator to come to a swift halt against the wall between two floors.

In this moment of panic, the man noticed a small gap between the elevator and the wall. He attempted to escape through this gap but became stuck halfway due to its narrow size. The man’s son, alerted by his mother’s cries for help, promptly contacted security and the fire department.

After being trapped for approximately 40 minutes, the man was finally rescued, and his vital signs were found to be stable following a medical examination.