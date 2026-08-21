Dealers margin on petrol and diesel increased by Rs 1.34

ISLAMABAD: The dealers margin on petrol and diesel has been increased by Rs1.34, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources stated that the new margin will be applicable starting August 22 at 12:00 AM.

Following the increase of Rs1.34, the dealer margin has climbed to Rs9.98. Previously, the margin stood at Rs8.64.

On Yesterday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had increased the petrol price, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

The petrol price has been increased by 27 paisas per litre, taking the new price to Rs337.78 per litre.

Petroluem Relief and other updates

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs1.64 per litre, with the new price fixed at Rs364.70 per litre.