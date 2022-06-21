Dealers hoarded, smuggled Urea to cause fertilizer shortage: interior ministry

KARACHI: The Interior Ministry directed Sindh government to take action against the smuggling of urea but no action taken even after two weeks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a report released by the federal Ministry of Interior, the government of Sindh as well as I.G. Police Sindh and the provincial agriculture department were directed to act against the smugglers and hoarders of urea fertilizer.

It is to be mentioned here that the farmers across the country protested against non-availability and price hike of fertilizer for their crops in recent days.

Smuggling and hoarding were pointed out two major factors of fertilizer shortage in the country.

The interior ministry’s report has pointed out hoarders and smugglers in provinces behind the urea shortage in country.

“In Sindh 40 dealers, Balochistan 28 and Punjab 24 dealers were involved in urea hoarding,” according to the report. “Two smugglers from Mirpur Khas smuggled 300 metric tonnes of fertilizer,” report disclosed. “Fifteen smugglers belonged to Balochistan and two to Punjab involved in the corrupt practice”.

“The dealers overall hoarded 3158 metric tonnes of fertilizer,” according to the federal report. “Sindh’s dealers committed hoarding of 1310 metric tonnes of fertilizer. Two dealers in Mirpur Khas smuggled 300 metric tonnes of urea,” according to report.

The authorities have failed to take any action even after two weeks.

