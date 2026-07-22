Death of Epstein associate Daniel Siad prompts probe in France

French law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of Daniel Siad, a modeling scout whose name was revealed in newly released court records pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

Siad was found dead in the kitchen of his home in Colombes, a suburb of Paris. A neighbour attempted to give him CPR, but he could not be revived, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office said.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine how he died.

Accusations and the Epstein Link Siad’s name appeared in communications with Epstein more than 1,000 times in records released this month by the U.S. Department of Justice. He is documented as having been in regular contact with Epstein for over a decade and having sent him photographs, measurements and profiles of young women throughout Europe using modeling as a cover story.

French prosecutors recently opened a specific investigation into Epstein’s European network and associates.

That inquiry has: Criminal Complaints: Former models have filed complaints against Siad with French prosecutors, accusing him of rape, sexual assault, and recruiting for international trafficking networks. Among them is Swedish model Ebba Karlsson.

Siad’s Defence: In statements to French TV outlets this year Siad rejected the allegations, denying that he had committed any crimes or had knowingly participated in trafficking, and stated that his communications with Epstein were limited to casting for modeling agencies. Siad’s death bears some striking resemblances to that of Jean-Luc Brunel, a prominent French modeling scout and close Epstein associate, who was found dead in his Paris cell in 2022 while he awaited trial on charges of trafficking minors.

Key Summary Incident: Daniel Siad, a 68-year-old Swedish-French modeling scout who was identified as a participant in Epstein’s trafficking schemes in court records released by the U.S. Department of Justice, was found deceased at his home in the Paris suburb of Colombes. Cause of Death: Official confirmation is awaited, but the death of the victim is being investigated and a post-mortem has been commissioned to ascertain the official cause of death, although preliminary French media reports suggest that it was cardiac arrest.

Legal Situation: Siad faced criminal accusations of rape and human trafficking, lodged against him by former models in France. Before his death, Siad denied all charges against him.