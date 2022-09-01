Death toll amid floods crosses 1200, over 3000 injured

The Ministry of Climate Change on Thursday told that the death toll amid floods in the country has crossed 1200, while over 3000 people have been injured, ARY News reported.

According to the statement issued by the Climate Change Ministry, 70% of the country has suffered from floods in the last 2 months. The southern parts of the country are underwater right now, they added.

The statement added that health concerns are rising amid devastating floods in the county and the river Indus is facing severe floods right now, he added. Over 1200 people have been reported dead amid floods in the country, while over 3000 have been injured in the city, he added.

The ministry said that over 5000 km of roads and 243 bridges have been damaged in the country amid floods. Over 33 million people and one million houses have been damaged in the country, he added.

The statement added that 90% of crops in Sindh and 45% of the country have been damaged by floods. Initial estimates suggest that the floods have caused damage of around $10 billion, they added.

They added that all neighbouring and friendly countries have been donating and cooperating with the government in this hour of need.

