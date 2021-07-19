Death toll in DG Khan bus tragedy rises to 34

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The death toll in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan bus tragedy has jumped to 34, while more than 40 sustained injuries, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to Emergency Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Taunsa By-Pass in DG Khan where a passenger coach, going to Sialkot from Ranjanpur, collided with a trailer, killing 34 persons on the spot and injuring more than 40 others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the district hospital.

In a recent similar incident, at least six people were killed while 30 others were injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place near Pull Rango.

They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it met an accident. The driver of the vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they added.