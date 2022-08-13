Death toll from Balochistan downpours mounts to188

QUETTA: At least six more people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan, taking the overall death toll in the province to 188, ARY News reported on Satruday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), six more people were reported to have been killed after being swept away in flash floods in the Killa Abdullah district

Floods have also caused the suspension of the Quetta-Karachi highway. It has washed away small bridges including the Lunda bridge at Uthal.

Three dams have been washed away and many link roads were destroyed in Qila Abdullah.

The traffic between Quetta and Karachi was also suspended as the linking highway was damaged in different areas of Lasbela district.

The PDMA rescue teams are present in the area and are providing rescue services to people stranded in flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deep grief over the human and financial losses caused by recent flash floods in Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan.

Seeking an immediate report on the affected areas, the prime minister also directed the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to expedite the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

The premier also desired that people trapped in floods should be shifted immediately to the safer areas, besides ensuring arrangements for food and tents for the affectees.

