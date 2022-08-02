Death toll from Balochistan floods mounts to 165

QUETTA: Torrential rains and flash floods continued to play havoc in Balochistan as 15 more people lost their lives, taking the death toll from flood and rain-related accidents in the province to 165, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest PDMA report, 165 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Balochistan since June 1, while 74 others have been injured during this period.

Most rain-related deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dukki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, and Sibi, it added.

Further, the authority said that several roads and bridges were washed away by floods.

It said rains had damaged 13,975 houses in the province since June 1, out of which 10,129 were partially damaged and 3,406 were completely destroyed.

Fresh alert

In a fresh alert, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted more rains for Sindh, including Karachi, between August 5 (Friday) and August 9 (Tuesday).

Monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh from the night of August 4, it said in a statement.

Under the influence of this weather system, it said, rain and thunderstorms with moderate and heavy falls were expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts during August 5 and August 9.

