Death toll from Karachi Shershah blast rises to 18

KARACHI: Another person who got injured in an explosion in Karachi’s Shershah area died in wee hours of Wednesday, bringing the death toll from the blast to 18.

Rescue sources relayed that the man identified as Jamil Ahmed died during treatment at a hospital.

His body was dispatched to his native village in Punjab’s Rajanpur for last rites.

On Nov 18, a building housing a private bank collapsed after an explosion caused by accumulation of gases in the drain underneath.

A bomb disposal squad (BDS) in a report stated that the blast occurred due to the release of gases from the sewerage line beneath the building housing the bank and another office.

Earlier, intelligence officials inspected the structure damaged in the blast. The investigators also collected samples from various parts of the premises with modern equipment.

The officials also gathered samples of soil from the debris for investigation. ” The officials will inquire into the evidence to establish, whether the blast was an act of sabotage or not”, sources said.

