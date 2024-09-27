Death toll in Swabi police station blast reaches two

An explosion at a police station in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has claimed the lives of two people and left several others injured.

The blast occurred on Thursday night in the police station’s warehouse room, where a large quantity of explosive material recovered from terrorists was stored.

According to District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, the explosion was apparently triggered by a short circuit, causing multiple detonations.

Surveillance footage obtained by ARY News shows a massive flame erupting in the police station, followed by a powerful blast.

Rescue and firefighting teams swiftly responded to the scene, rushing the wounded to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex, where emergency services were declared

The second victim succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital on Friday.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and ordered the inspector general and chief secretary to immediately reach the Swabi police station.