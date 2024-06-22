Death toll rises to six as two more injured of Faisalabad fire die

FAISALABAD: Two more members of a family died in Faisalabad’s Sharifpura fire incident increasing death toll to six, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Two injured Micky Raza and his sister-in-law admitted at Allied Hospital here succumbed to their injuries increasing death toll in June 18 fire incident that have claimed six lives of a family so far.

The nine members of a family sustained serious burn injuries in fire incident at a house in Sharifpura said to be caused by electric short-circuit.

According to an inquiry report gas leaked from kitchen of the house in the room and sparking from a laptop cable ignited the blaze.

According to an earlier report fire erupted due to laptop explosion at a home in Faisalabad’s Sharifpura leaving two children dead.

Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital doctors said that nine injured people, including two women and five children aged three to nine, were brought to the hospital by rescue services with burns.

Later, a girl Dua 06 and boy Taha 09, were succumbed to their injuries.