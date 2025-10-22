Debutant Asif Afridi shatters 92-year-old record

Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has registered his name in the record book on debut as the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa enters the third day on Wednesday.

The left-armer took three wickets early in the day to become the oldest player ever to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Asif Afridi broke the record that had stood unchallenged for 92 years.

Afridi’s remarkable spell, which dismantled South Africa’s middle order, saw him dismiss Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, and Simon Harmer.

By doing so at 38 years and 301 days, Afridi surpassed England’s Charles Marriott, who held the record since 1933 when he took five wickets on debut at 37 years and 332 days.

The veteran spinner now joins an elite group of cricketers aged over 35 who have claimed five-fors on Test debut.

The list includes Hines Johnson of the West Indies (1948) and England’s D.W. Carr (1909). Yet, Afridi stands alone as the only player to do it past the age of 38.

Among Pakistanis, his achievement also ranks among the rarest of feats. Only Noman Ali, who took five on debut at 34 against South Africa in 2021, and Bilal Asif, who did so at 33, come close.