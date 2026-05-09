Debutant Awais puts Pakistan in command against Bangladesh

Debutant opener Azan Awais starred with an unbeaten half-century as Pakistan finished the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh in a commanding position at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors ended the day on 179-1 in reply to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 413, with Azan unbeaten on 85 alongside fellow debutant Abdullah Fazal, who will resume Day 3 on 37*.

After a disciplined bowling display earlier in the day led by Mohammad Abbas, Pakistan carried their momentum into the batting innings and dominated the final two sessions.

Azan and Imam-ul-Haq laid the foundation with a solid 106-run opening stand, frustrating Bangladesh’s bowlers on a surface that had offered assistance earlier in the match.

The young left-hander brought up his maiden Test fifty during an assured knock filled with patience and composure, while Imam contributed 45 before Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided Bangladesh with the breakthrough.

Following Imam’s dismissal, Azan found another reliable partner in Abdullah Fazal as the two debutants comfortably negotiated the final session. The pair added an unbeaten 73 runs for the second wicket, taking Pakistan safely to stumps.

Earlier, Pakistan bowled Bangladesh out for 413 shortly after Lunch. Shaheen Afridi struck immediately after the break to remove veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who made a gritty 71 from 179 deliveries.

In the following over, Abbas completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Ebadot Hossain for a duck, leaving Bangladesh nine down.

However, Pakistan were forced to wait for the final breakthrough as Taskin Ahmed launched a counter-attacking cameo. The tailender smashed 28 runs off just 19 balls before Shaheen eventually dismissed him to bowl Bangladesh out for 413.

Abbas was the standout performer for Pakistan with figures of 5-92, while Shaheen Afridi claimed three wickets. Hasan Ali and Noman Ali chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Bangladesh had resumed the day on 301-4 with Mushfiqur Rahim (48*) and Litton Das (8*) at the crease after the hosts dominated the opening day. The pair initially looked comfortable before Abbas broke through by dismissing Litton for 33.

The experienced pacer then removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10) and Taijul Islam (17) to leave Bangladesh at 378-7 before the Lunch.

Despite the collapse around him, Mushfiqur held firm to guide the hosts to 380-7 at Lunch before Pakistan completed the job in the second session.

The first day had largely belonged to the hosts, who piled up 301-4 courtesy of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s impressive 101 off 130 balls.

Mominul Haque also played a major role in the dominance, narrowly missing out on a century after falling for 91.