‘Decide playing XI first’: Shoaib Akhtar slams India’s ‘confused selection’

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Indian team management’s selection for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Pakistan and calling it ‘confusing’.

Pakistan thrashed India by five wickets in their opening Super Four game at the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 182 for victory, a 73-run stand between Rizwan and the left-handed Mohammad Nawaz (42) helped Pakistan achieve their target with one ball to spare in Dubai.

With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out and Avesh Khan down with fever, India made two changes with Hardik Pandya returning in place of Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Deepak Hooda getting a game ahead of pacer Avesh.

Team India has been doing a lot of experiments in the last few months with their T20I side in order to find the right set of players for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in Australia this year in November this year.

The changes in the team left Shoaib Akhtar puzzled, who urged the Indian team to sort out their final Playing XI.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar slammed the Indian team management’s selection, saying that he doesn’t understand why there is so much confusion regarding it.

“India should decide what should be their final XI. Who is your future? Is it Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, or Ravi Bishnoi. Find you final XI at least first, because this is a confused selection from India and I don’t know why there is so much confusion,” said Akthar.

It is pertinent to mention here that India will next take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday (September 6) in their second Super 4 match while. Pakistan will face Afghanistan in their second Super 4 match on Wednesday.

