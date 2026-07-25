Hamza Shehbaz to get important role in central govt: sources

ISLAMABAD: It has been decided to assign an important responsibility to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, the elder son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said an office has been allocated to him within the Prime Minister’s Office, where he will assume his duties on Monday, July 27.

The decision to give him a role in the federal government was taken on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif, the party’s supreme leader.

The former Chief Minister of Punjab will also oversee party matters, sources added.

Earlier, Hamza Shehbaz served as the chief minister of Punjab from April to July 2022; before this, he was opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly from 2018 to 2022.

He also held seats as a Member of the National Assembly (2008–2018) and Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.