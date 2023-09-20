Plea against amendment ‘decriminalising suicide’ admitted for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Wednesday admitted for hearing a petition, seeking the nullification of an amendment decriminalising suicide and suicide attempts, ARY News reported.

Advocate Hammad Saeed Dar challenged the legal amendment to the Criminal Laws Act decriminalising suicide and suicide attempts in a petition filed to the Federal Shariat Court.

In the petition, the petitioner urged to nullify Section 325 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, arguing that it was against the injunctions of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He noted that it was the state’s responsibility to protect the lives of its citizens and Section 325 was enacted to deter those attempting to end their life by killing themselves, thus decriminalising suicide went against Islam’s teachings.

The petition pleaded that the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act 2022 be “declared repugnant” to the injunctions of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Meanwhile, the FSC issued notices to the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and the Law Ministry.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi had approved the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act 2022, which repealed Section 325 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.

“Whoever attempts to commit suicide and does any act towards the commission of such offence, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both,” the section read.