Deep Cuts: Casting Backlash Forces Odessa A’zion to Withdraw

In response to public backlash over her casting, Odessa A’zion has responded to internet criticism regarding the upcoming film adaptation of Holly Brickley’s novel Deep Cuts by announcing she will no longer be involved in the project.

The film, directed by Sean Durkin and starring Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny, is based on Brickley’s 2023 coming-of-age romance. The story follows two music-loving college students whose lives and goals collide over a decade in the underground music scene of the 2000s.

A’zion was initially cast to play Zoe Gutierrez, a character described in the book as half-Jewish and half-Mexican, whose sense of identity is deeply rooted in her cultural background.

Following the casting announcement, social media users expressed disapproval, urging that a Latina actress be cast in the role and voicing concerns about authentic representation. The debate intensified as fans argued that the novel’s emphasis on lived experience and cultural identity must be accurately reflected on screen.

In a statement posted to Instagram, A’zion addressed the criticism directly, stating, “Guys!! I am with ALL of you, and I am NOT doing this movie.”

She explained that she had initially auditioned for a different role before being offered the part of Zoe and accepted the position without having read the book.

“I’m so pissed, y’all. I hadn’t read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting,” she wrote. The 25-year-old American actress continued, “I’d never take a role from someone else that’s meant to do it.”

A’zion thanked fans for bringing the matter to her attention, expressing her belief that “a plentitude of people more than capable of playing this role” should be given the opportunity. She admitted she did not fully grasp Zoe’s backstory when she agreed to the part, as her original focus had been on other characters in the script.

The casting controversy has become a focal point in broader discussions regarding authenticity in literary adaptations, as Deep Cuts has been widely praised for grounding its characters firmly in their specific historical and cultural contexts.