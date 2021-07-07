Deep Dive Dubai: Deepest diving swimming pool in the world launched

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday opened Deep Dive Dubai, the home of the deepest swimming pool for diving in the world.

Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood, Deep Dive Dubai’s pool has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at an incredible depth of over 60 metres and holding 14 million litres of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Featuring the latest technology and unrivalled facilities, including what will be the region’s most advanced hyperbaric chamber, Deep Dive Dubai’s pool also features an astonishing sunken city that divers of all levels can explore, complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring an apartment, garage, and arcade. Freediving and scuba diving experiences and courses are offered to all ability levels by a team of international diving professionals.

Among the features of the 60m pool are two underwater habitats with a dry chamber at six and 21 meters, 56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool, as well as advanced sound and mood lighting systems. The pool’s fresh water is filtered and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology and UV radiation in one of the largest and fastest filter systems in the region.

The 1,500sqm facility is shaped like a giant oyster in a nod to the UAE’s pearl diving heritage.

“Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers to dive inwards and discover a new underwater dimension filled with adventure and wonder. We offer an unparalleled experience with year-round diving, in a safe environment, with outstanding instructors and services. This facility is an investment in Dubai’s growing sports culture and will add another world-class destination to Dubai’s thriving tourism and adventure sports sector,” said Deep Dive Dubai’s Director Jarrod Jablonski, a world record-holding cave diver and a leading global figure in the development of scuba diving.

Apart from being the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving, Deep Dive Dubai is also the region’s largest underwater film studio, complete with a media editing room, a video wall, 56 underwater cameras and the ability to create different moods with 164 lights positioned throughout the pool. With capacity to hold events for up to 100 people and onsite catering options, it is also serves as a unique meetings, incentives, conference, and event venue.