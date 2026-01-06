Deepika Padukone aims to help emerging talents

Bollywood actor-producer Deepika Padukone marked her 40th birthday by announcing a new initiative aimed at helping young creative talent find a place in India’s film, television and advertising industry.

On January 5, Padukone announced the launch of a new platform, called The OnSet Program, which was revealed through a social media post and video. In the video, she spoke about her growing interest in mentoring newcomers.

She further told, “This past year, I’ve been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced”. She continued and said, “I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of ‘The OnSet Program’ and truly cannot wait to introduce all of you to the next generation of creative talent”.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “I am beyond thrilled to launch my passion project OnSet an experiential learning program for technicians across various departments wanting to build a career in Indian film, television and advertising”.

The initiative encourages aspirants to submit their work and personal stories for a chance to work alongside established professionals.

The announcement comes at a busy time in her career. The Love Aaj Kal actress will next appear in director Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi film with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6.

She is also set to feature in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Padukone was last seen in the pan Indian film Kalki 2898 AD.