Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expanding their family! The popular Bollywood couple took to their Instagram accounts to officially announce their second pregnancy with a heartwarming surprise post on Sunday, April 19.

In a joint post, Deepika and Ranveer shared a sweet photo of their daughter holding a pregnancy test kit that shows a positive result.

Interestingly, the couple remained out of the frame, and the adorable post featured only their daughter, Dua, who was born in September 2024. It is still undisclosed when they will welcome their second child.

Fans’ reaction to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s pregnancy reveal:

The news quickly captured fans’ attention, as many rushed to the comment section to share their heartfelt wishes for the couple.

A famous Indian actress, who is married to Raghav Chadha, commented, “Congratulations.”

“Baby No. 2 is coming,” another said, while a third guessed they were set to welcome a baby girl again. As one user said, “Is that mini-Deepika again?”

For those unaware, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

In September 2024, the couple revealed the birth of their first child, Dua, announcing her to the world during Diwali and sharing her name along with a snippet of their family life.