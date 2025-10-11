Deepika Padukone breaks silence on severe backlash after her exit from ‘Spirit’ and ‘Kalki 2’

Deepika Padukone has finally broken her silence on her dramatic exit from two big projects, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Kalki 2.

Since her high-profile exit rom the projects, the Jawaan star has been under severe backlash as many reports suggested that Deepika had demanded a fixed 8-hour shift amidst some other demands which led to her exit.

Now, Deepika Padukone has addressed all the criticism during an interview with CNBC TV 18, revealing that she is advocating for work ethics as the environment in the industry is brutal.

“By virtue of being a woman, if that’s coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it’s never made headlines,” she said.

The Chennai Express actor continued, “I don’t want to take names now and make this into this whole thing, but it’s very commonly, publicly known about a lot of male actors who have been working for 8 hours for years.”

“A lot of them work only 8 hours Monday to Friday; they do not work on weekends. I also know a lot of women now and newly turned mothers who have also started working eight hours. But that also surprisingly didn’t make headlines. So I’m not sure about this myself,” she said.

Deepika Padukone further added, “I like to learn, and if that means doing things that have not been done before, I’m okay doing it. I’m okay being the first person. I’m okay making mistakes. I’m okay being abused at. I’m okay with all of that because I need to keep reinventing and pushing the boundaries.”