Deepika Padukone glows on shoot amid 2nd pregnancy

Expecting her second child with life partner Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has continued her professional commitments despite the significant buzz surrounding her.

Director Punit Malhotra recently shared a photo from a film shoot featuring the Jawan actress. This image marks her first professional appearance to gain widespread social media attention following her pregnancy announcement. In the photo posted to Instagram, Punit opted for a casual aesthetic, with Deepika Padukone seen in a simple yet elegant outfit. While details regarding the project remain under wraps, the Tamasha actress appeared focused on the work at hand rather than the headlines.

Expressing his gratitude for the collaboration, the director described the shoot as a “10/10” experience. He captioned the post:

“No notes! 💫 Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful… truly grateful! I owe you one 😊🙌🏼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra)

Netizens quickly flooded the comment section with praise. One user noted, “She’s truly wonderful!!!” while another commented, “Mrs. Dhurandhar is glowing.” Many others shared similar sentiments, expressing excitement for the upcoming project and her new chapter as an expectant mother.

Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expanded their family! The popular Bollywood couple took to their Instagram accounts to officially announce their second pregnancy with a heartwarming surprise post on Sunday, April 19.

In a joint post, Deepika and Ranveer shared a sweet photo of their daughter holding a pregnancy test kit that shows a positive result.

Interestingly, the couple remained out of the frame, and the adorable post featured only their daughter, Dua, who was born in September 2024. It is still undisclosed when they will welcome their second child.

Fans’ reaction to Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s pregnancy reveal:

The news quickly captured fans’ attention, as many rushed to the comment section to share their heartfelt wishes for the couple.

A famous Indian actress, who is married to Raghav Chadha, commented, “Congratulations.”